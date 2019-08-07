Endologix (ELGX) Share Value Rose While Nea Management Company Cut Its Holding; Driehaus Capital Management Upped Position in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) by $1.97 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 183,366 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 28,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 96,014 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 67,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 120,997 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 249,021 shares. 445 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994. Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995 worth of stock. 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Endologix Plummeted 37% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19,659 shares to 12,185 shares, valued at $937,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 89,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,027 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).