Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose While Nea Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.45 Million; As Costco (COST) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Its Holding by $367,356

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 85,129 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Costco (COST) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 183,943 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Costco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $271.43. About 559,284 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. , a California-based fund reported 4.35M shares. Mathes holds 2,100 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 3,085 shares. Principal Group Incorporated Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 828 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Seabridge Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cutter Brokerage owns 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,424 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 419,521 shares. Wade G W & has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.41% or 663,606 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.17% or 10,235 shares in its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd invested in 0.78% or 17,319 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,169 shares to 835,288 shares, valued at $33.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 11,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.82 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3. 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3.

