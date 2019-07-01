Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Nea Management Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Endologix (ELGX) as Market Valuation Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 118,563 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 445 shares. Nea Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 249,021 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of stock or 30,257 shares. 15,128 Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares with value of $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. The insider Zenty III Thomas F bought $19,995.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. NEELS GUIDO J also bought $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares. $199,999 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Onopchenko John.

