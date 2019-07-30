Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.98. About 104,805 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 165,912 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endologix recalls Endovascular AAA System due to endoleak risk – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Financial Results and Provides 2019 Financial Guidance – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CE Mark reinstated for Engologix’s Nellix stent graft – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix Provides Update on Previously Announced Voluntary Nellix System Recall – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Zenty III Thomas F. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem. Onopchenko John bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 445 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,747 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 0% or 9,200 shares. Advsr Asset reported 4,271 shares stake. Snyder Capital LP holds 1.39% or 263,368 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc owns 61,006 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 120 shares. Carlson Capital Lp has 0.25% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 127,100 shares. Profund Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 114,586 shares. Sit Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Rhumbline Advisers owns 82,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 11,104 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 432,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 782,733 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares to 617,991 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,938 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).