Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Cut Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Scge Management LP Raised Its Holding by $16.60 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 219,321 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK FILED IN CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS, SEEKING CLASS ACTION STATUS; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qvt Financial Lp invested in 1.39% or 33,217 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,172 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,215 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.04% or 9.73 million shares. Peoples Fincl holds 0.03% or 410 shares. Guild Invest Mgmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 84,842 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 998,408 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 2,578 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Covey Cap Advisors Lc invested in 13,552 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Co owns 5,635 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Secs stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Group has 2,149 shares.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Nea Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).