Endologix (ELGX) Holder Nea Management Company Cut Its Holding; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose While Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.02 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 202,496 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 61,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 90,426 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 152,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 2.47 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead and Galapagos consummate R&D partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability owns 43,784 shares. Bennicas Assocs Inc holds 1.24% or 21,750 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 57 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Il invested 0.54% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gw Henssler Assocs holds 180,449 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Becker Management Inc has 732,359 shares. Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 9,464 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 802,183 shares. Financial Group Inc Inc holds 120,000 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 4.10M shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Linscomb Williams Inc owns 5,742 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 40,908 shares. Barry Inv Advsr Limited Com owns 10,222 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8,822 shares to 9,261 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. $19,995 worth of stock was bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. NEELS GUIDO J had bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994 on Wednesday, April 3. On Wednesday, April 3 Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 15,128 shares.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Receives IDE Approval for the Nellix Chimney EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing Protocol – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Endologix Plummeted 37% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Nea Mngmt Limited holds 249,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.