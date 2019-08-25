Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Valuation Declined While Chou Associates Management Lifted by $1.44 Million Its Position; Lsv Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Fulton Financial (FULT) as Shares Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 6.91 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 17/04/2018 – ENDO GETS PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES – FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Fulton Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Co reported 4,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 395 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.12% or 26,441 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 16,423 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 11,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13,816 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 247,107 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 175,546 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Fulton Bank Na invested in 1.97M shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 74,657 shares. Dupont Capital reported 60,104 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corporation (NYSE:GMT) by 139,806 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc..

