Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stake Held by Chou Associates Management Inc; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding Upped by A-R-T- Advisors Llc

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 35,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 119,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 84,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.39M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 6.68 million shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 08/05/2018 – Endo International’s 1Q Loss More Than Doubles; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q REV. $701M, EST. $691.9M

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,400 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,272 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

