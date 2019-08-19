Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Upped Position by $1.44 Million as Valuation Declined; Claar Advisors Has Trimmed Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 4.37M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 2.96M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 170,725 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.50 million shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 180,567 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 615,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 25,760 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 46,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 102,000 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 400 shares. James Rech holds 0.01% or 10,945 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.44M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 212,188 shares.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Endo (ENDP) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endo Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Endo Applauds US District Court Decision that Vasopressin Cannot be Used for Compounding by Outsourcing Facilities – Stockhouse” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs competitor to Jazz Pharma’s Xyrem – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Endo International (ENDP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67 million for 8.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.