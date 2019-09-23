Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Raised Its Position; Fiera Capital Position In Rogers Communications (RCI) Was Has Increased

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 40,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 549,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.42 million, up from 509,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is up 2.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.84M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 6.70M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Endo Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 47,837 shares to 693,798 shares, valued at $32.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 48,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).