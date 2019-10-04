Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Share Price Declined While Chou Associates Management Has Upped by $720,000 Its Holding; Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $349,920 as Market Value Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.87M market cap company. The stock increased 12.70% or $0.435 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 8.95M shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 16.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl, a California-based fund reported 38,766 shares. Maverick Ltd has invested 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 71,438 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 23,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 30,404 shares. 20,529 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 3.15 million shares. 25,867 were reported by Ajo Lp. Pnc Finance Service Gru invested in 0% or 2,188 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 105,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 189,044 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.08M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 68,416 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.95% or 247,755 shares. Holderness Invests Co has 1.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,840 shares. New Vernon Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 9,834 shares. 156,443 are held by Community State Bank Na. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested in 20,433 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 110,500 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Smith Salley Assocs reported 324,098 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.19% or 178,527 shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Ltd Liability has 2.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Capital Ri has 196,143 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11.12 million shares. Aureus Asset Lc holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 52,196 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 140,899 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 46,558 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 63,838 were reported by Cleararc Cap Incorporated.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.