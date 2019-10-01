Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Market Valuation Declined While Chou Associates Management Boosted by $720,000 Its Holding; Nomura Holdings Increases Holding in Crown Castle Intl (CCI)

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 8.26M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 100,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 250,803 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.63M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 1.57 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,888 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 68,944 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 958,309 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd invested in 631,943 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 11,037 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability holds 120,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 18,600 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 30,404 shares. Chou Associate Mngmt Inc holds 880,000 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors holds 0% or 8,641 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 178,195 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0% or 35,368 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 68,546 shares to 31,454 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp (Call) by 15,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Call) (SPY).