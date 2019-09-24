Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding Lifted by Chou Associates Management Inc; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Increased Its Holding by $2.44 Million

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 246,289 shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $505.5M; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss/Shr $2.26; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 119,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 97,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 421,180 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

