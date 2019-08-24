Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Raised Its Position; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 6.91M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endo International: Cellulite Opportunity Vs. Opioid Overhang – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Endo (ENDP) Down 38.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “J&J’s (JNJ) Opioid Lawsuit Verdict in Oklahoma Due Next Week – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Endo (ENDP) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endo EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 4.57 million shares. 801,849 were reported by Qs Investors Llc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 2.50M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 162 are owned by Shelton Mngmt. Legal General Group Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 177,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). The Ohio-based Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 461,648 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 12,100 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 135,606 shares. Daiwa Securities Group has 1,427 shares.