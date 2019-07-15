Endo International plc – Ordinary Shares (ENDP) Lost “Equal-Weight” Rating By Morgan Stanley; Last Week Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analysts

In a a report released on Monday morning, Morgan Stanley stated it was downgrading Endo International plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock from a “Equal-Weight” to a “Underweight”. The firm has a $3.0000 TP on ENDP’s stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, January 24. See Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) latest ratings:

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.79 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 2.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $927.35 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women??s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $500 lowest target. $11.15’s average target is 171.95% above currents $4.1 stock price. Endo International had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, July 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $600 target. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28.