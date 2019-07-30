Endo International plc (ENDP) Touches $3.12 Low on Jul, 30; Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) reached all time low today, Jul, 30 and still has $2.96 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.12 share price. This indicates more downside for the $705.69 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $35.28M less. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.50M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics : FDA Panel Voted Not to Recommend Approval of NDA for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 66.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 196,288 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 99,630 shares with $6.65 million value, down from 295,918 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 12,888 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Endo (ENDP) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teva, Endo On Drug Pricing And Litigation Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Endo International Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceuticals News: Why TEVA Stock Is Sliding Today – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), The Stock That Tanked 91% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Endo International plc shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 212,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40,525 shares. James Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Morgan Stanley invested in 3.64 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co has 163,237 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2.58M shares or 0% of the stock. 174,814 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 170,725 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 64,000 shares. 15,200 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 273,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 880,000 were accumulated by Chou Associates. D E Shaw & Co Inc stated it has 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $10.65’s average target is 241.35% above currents $3.12 stock price. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, May 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Mizuho maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ENDP in report on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $8 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 1.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $705.69 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 1.22M shares to 1.46M valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 19,958 shares and now owns 46,645 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

More important recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 114.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.