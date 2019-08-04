Endo International plc (ENDP) Touches $2.98 Low on Aug, 4; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stake

The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $2.77 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.98 share price. This indicates more downside for the $674.02 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $47.18 million less. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 3.82M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 02/04/2018 – Endo International Agrees to Extend Temporary Stay of FDA Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.34, REV VIEW $2.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO AGREES TO EXTEND TEMPORARY STAY OF FDA LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder in JAMA Internal Medicine

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 10,280 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 106,019 shares with $4.43M value, up from 95,739 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $102.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.30M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 22/03/2018 – FDA: MARCH 16, 2018 APPROVAL LETTER – FLUARIX QUADRIVALENT; 26/04/2018 – lnSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER FINAL DIV/SHR 75 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – UPDATED MARKETING AUTHORISATION BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL BE REFLECTED IN LABEL FOR RELVAR ELLIPTA FOR COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 25/04/2018 – Stronger pound hinders GlaxoSmithKline; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO Dingemans to retire in 2019

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $674.02 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 17. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $300 target in Monday, July 15 report. FBR Capital maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 1.59 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.