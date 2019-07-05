Endo International Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Holding by $544,000; Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 62,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 274,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 2.37 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 09/05/2018 – BIOSPECIFICS – CO’S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE SLIGHTLY LOWER DUE TO THE TIMING OF ENDO’S PAYMENT OF ITS QTRLY XIAFLEX ROYALTIES; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 15/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 25/05/2018 – INDIVIOR – REGULATORY SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIA’S TGA FOR SUBLOCADE (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4,085 shares to 18,424 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 26,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,392 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $104.91M for 2.45 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 11,800 shares to 43,400 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First American Corp (The) (NYSE:FAF).