Endo International plc (ENDP) Reaches $2.88 52-Week Low; Shorts at ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (ELSSF) Lowered By 15.47%

The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.76 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.88 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $651.40M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $26.06M less. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 703,946 shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY

ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ELSSF’s SI was 278,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 329,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2781 days are for ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)’s short sellers to cover ELSSF’s short positions. It closed at $18.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers linen services, including aprons, dish towels, and glass cloths; hospitality linens; and beauty, spa, and fitness linens, as well as healthcare linens. It has a 44.24 P/E ratio. It also provides professional garments for hospitality, commerce, workshops and industry, healthcare, beauty and spas, agrifood, eco-fair, and personal protection equipment, as well as ultra-clean clothing, locker units, and automatic clothing dispensers.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $651.40 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31M for 1.53 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $10.65’s average target is 269.79% above currents $2.88 stock price. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $300 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ENDP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 11 to “Sector Perform”. Citigroup downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ENDP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.