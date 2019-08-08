Endo International plc (ENDP) Reaches $2.46 After 3.00% Up Move; Retrophin (RTRX) Has 1.63 Sentiment

The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 3.67 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Guidance States That if Bulk Drug Substance Component of FDA-Approved Drug, Needs Threshold Review; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDYThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $581.79M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ENDP worth $17.45 million more.

Retrophin Inc (RTRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 62 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 38 reduced and sold their stakes in Retrophin Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 41.18 million shares, up from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Retrophin Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Endo International plc shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 180,015 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 135,606 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 4.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 20,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0% or 15,200 shares. Stifel Fin invested in 16,730 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.76 million are held by D E Shaw Inc. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 771,470 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 205,764 shares. Aperio Ltd reported 79,411 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Edgestream Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Nomura Hldgs owns 906,698 shares. Ls Advsr Lc accumulated 8,641 shares or 0% of the stock.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $581.79 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 11. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20.5 target. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $900 target in Monday, May 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $18 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $750.56 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 5.76% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. for 4.03 million shares. Broadfin Capital Llc owns 1.02 million shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ghost Tree Capital Llc has 3.07% invested in the company for 500,000 shares. The New York-based Perceptive Advisors Llc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Emory University, a Georgia-based fund reported 110,627 shares.

The stock increased 7.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 148,377 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY