Endo International Plc (ENDP) Market Valuation Declined While Diamond Hill Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Lifted Its Position

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 510,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.95 million, up from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28 million shares traded or 40.36% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 40,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 6.91 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INSYS: FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND BUPRENORPHINE SPRAY APPROVAL; 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss/Shr $2.26; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – INDIVIOR – REGULATORY SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIA’S TGA FOR SUBLOCADE (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.31M shares to 5.26M shares, valued at $374.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 112,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 697,900 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) by 3,194 shares to 215,524 shares, valued at $147.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 2,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,433 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

