Endo International plc (ENDP) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) Contrasting side by side

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International plc 8 0.31 N/A -4.27 0.00 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.31

Table 1 highlights Endo International plc and Summit Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Endo International plc and Summit Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Endo International plc and Summit Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International plc 1 6 3 2.30 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Endo International plc’s consensus price target is $11.15, while its potential upside is 171.95%. Meanwhile, Summit Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 48.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Endo International plc seems more appealing than Summit Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of Endo International plc shares and 9% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Endo International plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endo International plc -18.97% -12.32% -37.07% -50.93% 6.43% -9.32% Summit Therapeutics plc -9.6% -21.18% 23.08% 5.26% -88.57% 39.13%

For the past year Endo International plc had bearish trend while Summit Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.