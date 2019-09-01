Endo International plc (ENDP) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Comparison side by side

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International plc 6 0.18 N/A -2.10 0.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 38 0.00 N/A 1.64 22.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0.00% 14% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Endo International plc’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Endo International plc. Its rival Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Endo International plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Endo International plc and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International plc 2 4 2 2.25 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Endo International plc’s upside potential currently stands at 258.65% and an $8.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is $39, which is potential 9.09% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Endo International plc is looking more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Endo International plc and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 14.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Endo International plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.7% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endo International plc -3.94% -30.94% -58.29% -66.88% -73.93% -56.58% Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited -1.94% -4.96% -11.83% -2.08% 20.85% -2.36%

For the past year Endo International plc was more bearish than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited beats Endo International plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on the research, development, and manufacture of differentiated formulations for dermatology and neurology therapeutic areas. It also provides a portfolio of in-licensed dermatology products. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 16 active products development programs pipeline that are in various stages of development. The company's therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, pain management, oncology, dermatology, urology, and nephrology. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Curis, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule antagonists for immuno-oncology and precision oncology; collaboration agreement with Merck Serono to co-develop a portfolio of biosimilar compounds in oncology, primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies; and strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. for the commercialization of oncology and osteoporosis medicines. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.