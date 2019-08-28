Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Reaches $2.69 After 7.00% Up Move; Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Watts Water Technologies C (WTS) Position

The stock of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 1.77M shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWNThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $364.22 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXK worth $25.50 million more.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies Inc C (WTS) stake by 27.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 28, 2018. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $364.22 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

