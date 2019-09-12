Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Reaches $2.55 After 9.00% Up Move; Ion Geophysical (IO) Shorts Up By 47.88%

The stock of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.32% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5482. About 2.80 million shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $345.02 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXK worth $31.05 million more.

Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) had an increase of 47.88% in short interest. IO's SI was 909,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.88% from 615,300 shares previously. With 194,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ion Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)'s short sellers to cover IO's short positions. The SI to Ion Geophysical Corporation's float is 9.66%. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 47,813 shares traded. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) has declined 62.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.92% the S&P500.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $132.99 million. It operates through three divisions: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. It currently has negative earnings. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $345.02 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Analysts await Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Endeavour Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

