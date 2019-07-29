Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Reaches $2.38 After 5.00% Down Move; Kallo (PCOM) Sentiment Is 1.13

The stock of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.0224 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3776. About 736,304 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 35.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Rev $40.3M; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, MexicoThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $312.60M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXK worth $15.63 million less.

Kallo Inc (PCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 26 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 23 reduced and sold their stock positions in Kallo Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.91 million shares, up from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kallo Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. for 812,134 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.16 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.51% invested in the company for 414,400 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 53,769 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 17,972 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q Rev $89.1M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $165.42 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.

Analysts await Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Endeavour Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.