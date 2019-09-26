Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.0861 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5539. About 1.47 million shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILED SHELF FOR UP TO C$150M MIXED SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 44,598 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 1.29M shares with $76.77M value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc. now has $6.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 70,939 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “After entering Houston in 2018, Midwestern bank to move local office later this month – Houston Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 216,470 shares to 956,205 valued at $140.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC) stake by 95,025 shares and now owns 578,170 shares. Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement owns 160,751 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 158,267 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 164,172 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 7,134 shares. Art Ltd Com stated it has 8,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 487,319 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 21,433 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 29,981 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 281,218 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.13% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 155,034 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $345.79 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.