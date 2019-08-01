Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Silver companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Endeavour Silver Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.91% of all Silver’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Endeavour Silver Corp. has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Endeavour Silver Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver Corp. 0.00% -19.70% -16.10% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Endeavour Silver Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver Corp. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.79

Endeavour Silver Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $3.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. As a group, Silver companies have a potential upside of 71.97%. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Endeavour Silver Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endeavour Silver Corp. -10.51% 16.75% 7.98% 6.48% -20.69% 6.98% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Endeavour Silver Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Endeavour Silver Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.36 Quick Ratio. Endeavour Silver Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Endeavour Silver Corp.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Endeavour Silver Corp. is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. Competitively, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s peers are 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the GuanacevÃ­ mine in the Durango state; and the BolaÃ±itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico. The company also owns interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. has interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property situated in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.