Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased By $491,234 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter's $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.'s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 3.50 million shares traded or 111.37% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 35.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc analyzed 10,679 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)'s stock declined 1.23%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 31,520 shares with $1.48M value, down from 42,199 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $226.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50M shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Coca-Cola’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 9,008 shares to 34,870 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 3,240 shares and now owns 24,011 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon owns 10,139 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 9,698 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stewart Patten Co Limited Liability holds 3.6% or 421,345 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 176,776 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Services has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 25,526 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.48% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fincl Advisory Gru invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company, California-based fund reported 792,522 shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 31,041 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,936 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 314,861 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nbt State Bank N A has 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 81,029 shares.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $312.91 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)