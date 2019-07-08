Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Cott Que (COT) Position

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 40.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 112,500 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 12.30%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 392,500 shares with $5.73 million value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.04M shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 139,549 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EDR News: 30/04/2018 – EDR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – REG-Daily Mail & General: Completion of disposal of EDR; 13/03/2018 – Daily Mail & General Trust Agrees Sale of US Business EDR for $205 Mln; 05/04/2018 – DAILY MAIL COMPLETION OF SELLS EDR; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust Sees Full Yr Core FFO Per Share of $1.81-$1.91; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust Sees 1Q EPS $1.12-EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO $43.7M; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $337.77 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Receives Final Tailings Permit for the Terronera Mine Project in Jalisco State, Mexico – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Biotech Wave Drives 7 IPOs While Slack Targets A Direct Listing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EdR Stockholders Approve Merger with Affiliate of Greystar – PR Newswire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone joint venture closes $1.2B purchase of EDR portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Results Toronto Stock Exchange:EDR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.05% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 240,290 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 21,642 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh owns 10,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 11,535 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 34,950 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.01% or 2.52 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Federated Pa stated it has 377,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 15,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Prns Equity Ltd Co owns 2.54% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 392,500 shares. Product Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 138,637 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. 33,560 shares were bought by Harrington Thomas, worth $499,004. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26. 51,405 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $764,701 were bought by Hinson Charles R..