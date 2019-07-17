Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 686,616 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 4.39 million shares with $235.93M value, up from 3.71M last quarter. Intel Corp now has $221.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 2.21M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 133,583 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EDR News: 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 13/03/2018 – Daily Mail & General Trust Agrees Sale of US Business EDR for $205 Mln; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q FFO $43.7M/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust Sees Full Yr Core FFO Per Share of $1.81-$1.91; 12/04/2018 – EdR Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC: Completion of disposal of EDR; 05/04/2018 – REG-Daily Mail & General: Completion of disposal of EDR; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO $43.7M; 30/04/2018 – EDUCATION REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 54C; 13/03/2018 – Silver Lake and Battery Ventures to Acquire EDR from Daily Mail and General Trust plc

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endeavour Silver Acquires Exploration and Exploitation Rights to Two Properties Adjacent to the Guanacevi Mine, Durango State, Mexico – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Endeavour Silver Receives Final Tailings Permit for the Terronera Mine Project in Jalisco State, Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Endeavour Silver Reports Fatal Accident at the Bolanitos Mine – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP For: Jul 15 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone joint venture closes $1.2B purchase of EDR portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $353.73 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin sold $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 4.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.78 million were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 884,819 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.89% or 3.66 million shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,120 shares. Signature Est & Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 3,506 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 496,812 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hemenway Ltd Llc stated it has 201,654 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Thomasville Natl Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 175,743 shares. Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mgmt has 6.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 290,020 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd holds 1.26% or 281,775 shares in its portfolio. 231,604 are held by Bernzott Cap Advsr. 255,900 were accumulated by Intact. Highland Capital Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 288,600 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 442,607 shares to 16,437 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) stake by 911,767 shares and now owns 593,205 shares. Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was reduced too.