Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Drax Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Monday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Top Pick” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. HSBC downgraded Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Monday, March 25 to “Hold” rating. See Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 333.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 380.00 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 312.00 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 373.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Downgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 500.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 147,816 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EDR News: 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO $43.7M; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust Sees Full Yr Core FFO Per Share of $1.81-$1.91; 05/04/2018 – REG-Daily Mail & General: Completion of disposal of EDR; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q Net $41M; 05/04/2018 – DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC: Completion of disposal of EDR; 13/03/2018 DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST P L C DMGOa.L – AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF EDR; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 30/04/2018 – EDUCATION REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q FFO $43.7M/Shr

The stock increased 5.69% or GBX 14.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 275. About 1.11M shares traded. Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.09 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It has a 56.12 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

Another recent and important Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “Utility Of Agility: Drax Group Boss Plots Coal-Free Future For £1.5B U.K. Energy Outfit – Forbes” on August 30, 2018.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $352.96 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.