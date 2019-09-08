Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holding by $1.81 Million; Stock Value Declined; Adobe Com (ADBE) Holder Palladium Partners Has Lifted Position by $7.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 211.99% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 70,533 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Lpl Financial Ltd Company has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). State Street Corp holds 0% or 962,368 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 29,029 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 2.10 million shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 173,595 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.01% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 18,905 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100,582 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 65,221 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 28,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hilton Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 210,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,864 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,589 shares to 19,745 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,254 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

