Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Its Position in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) as Stock Declined; Harvey Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Take (TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.61. About 366,214 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 45,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 233,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.19 million, up from 187,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.15. About 64,558 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 139,380 shares to 872,477 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 148,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 90,905 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 218 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Md Sass Investors Services accumulated 129,944 shares or 3.41% of the stock. Next Finance Gru owns 3,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 170,028 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. First Mercantile Communication holds 10,033 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Ltd Liability invested in 32,401 shares. Invesco accumulated 4.66 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% stake. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Capital Limited Ltd has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 200 shares. Andra Ap reported 38,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mngmt has 0.57% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 64,964 shares.