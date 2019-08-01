Endeavour Capital Advisors Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $1.71 Million; Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Cut Stake by $350,980

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 18,917 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 642,559 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Incorporated. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 38,806 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 68,039 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt invested 0.97% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Eii Capital has 0.38% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 381,083 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 144,159 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 10 shares. 20,632 were reported by Voya Mngmt Lc. Fca Tx has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Walleye Trading Llc owns 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 12,695 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp holds 230,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 55,190 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,960 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Wednesday, February 27.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $63.90 million for 17.95 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.