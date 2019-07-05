Endeavour Capital Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Btim Maintains Stake in Bb&T (BBT)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 101,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925,967 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09 million, up from 823,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 35,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 221,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 186,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,946 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Capital Management Inc invested in 18,830 shares. Bender Robert Associates reported 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clough Cap Prns LP reported 78,200 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.07% or 44,317 shares. 470,106 were reported by Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated. 2,436 are owned by Driehaus Management Llc. Torch Wealth Mgmt has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,578 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc has 1.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6.96M shares. Cape Ann Bancorp holds 11,393 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0.6% or 1.06 million shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 76,309 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 38,153 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 509,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,949 shares to 11,899 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,321 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).