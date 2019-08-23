Endeavour Capital Advisors Raised Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding; Shorts at Valero Energy (VLO) Raised By 7.91%

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 32,840 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 289,046 shares with $15.16M value, up from 256,206 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 613,417 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) had an increase of 7.91% in short interest. VLO’s SI was 6.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.91% from 6.12M shares previously. With 3.60 million avg volume, 2 days are for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s short sellers to cover VLO’s short positions. The SI to Valero Energy Corporation’s float is 1.59%. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 1.81M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 104,143 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 602,918 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc stated it has 45,515 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 0.24% stake. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Com stated it has 21,394 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Payden And Rygel owns 163,300 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. 43,825 are held by Coastline Trust Communication. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Guggenheim Capital reported 209,285 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,718 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Asset Mgmt One reported 208,270 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 312,373 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $30.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 34.60% above currents $74.59 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CONE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Investors Real Estate Tr stake by 58,294 shares to 139,688 valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 72,506 shares and now owns 680,761 shares. Fgl Hldgs was reduced too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought 1,955 shares worth $99,901. 4,000 shares were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J, worth $199,436 on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62’s average target is -11.12% below currents $69.76 stock price. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, June 13 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CONE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Monday, February 25 report.