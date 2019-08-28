Endeavour Capital Advisors Position In Wex (WEX) Was Lifted; As Quidel (QDEL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Boosted Its Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.93. About 97,363 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 83,204 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 8,638 shares. Stephens Mgmt Group Ltd holds 330,378 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 244,199 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invs Limited stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Advsr Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 6,628 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 167 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.01% or 3,589 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 468,179 shares. Art Lc has 6,701 shares. Comerica State Bank has 27,489 shares. Logan accumulated 12,262 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 38,058 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEX Inc. (WEX) CEO Melissa Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 55,190 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $30.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,261 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).