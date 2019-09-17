Endeavour Capital Advisors Position in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Has Lifted by $777,010; As Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shares Declined, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.44M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 7,184 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 33,710 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 55,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises reports second quarter results NYSE:LEE – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canopy Growth: Modest Goals For An Empire – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Lee Delaney President – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,703 shares to 139,462 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 42,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,365 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).