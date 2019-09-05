Endeavour Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Wex (WEX); Punch & Associates Investment Management Holding in Amerco (UHAL) Cut as Shares Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $356.11. About 44,777 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $213.34. About 263,466 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 176,291 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il has invested 0.45% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Reilly Ltd Liability Co holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 49,349 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 67,521 are held by Braun Stacey. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Blackrock reported 3.84M shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 1.36M shares stake. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wendell David Inc invested in 0.67% or 22,480 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,813 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.09M shares. Victory Cap accumulated 0.13% or 287,234 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX, Phillips 66 Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Private Label Extension – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,980 shares to 208,374 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.