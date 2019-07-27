Endeavour Capital Advisors Lowered Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position as Shares Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 85,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 273,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa holds 6,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bokf Na reported 9,906 shares. Pcj Counsel invested in 50,000 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg invested in 0.04% or 205,395 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 24,700 shares. Moreover, Whittier Comm Of Nevada has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Texas-based Smith Asset Management Gp Lp has invested 0.4% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust stated it has 45,910 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 10,039 are owned by Stifel Fin Corp. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 986 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt has invested 0.66% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Element Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 0.02% or 44,669 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. $2.17M worth of stock was sold by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9. Chersi Robert J had bought 2,200 shares worth $101,734.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 14,643 shares to 250,875 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 41,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).