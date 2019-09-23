Endeavour Capital Advisors Lowered Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Eplus (PLUS) Holder Fiduciary Management Upped Stake by $5.03 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 873,721 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.23M, up from 799,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 56,107 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 4,756 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $234,506 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Sinclair Maxwell bought $11,069.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 184,726 shares to 239,538 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 374,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PMBC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 14.77 million shares or 1.90% more from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 350,184 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 114,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc accumulated 102,319 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Pnc Service Gp owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 30,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,241 shares. Patriot Financial Prtn Gp Limited Partnership holds 7.07% or 2.17 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 14,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 61 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 43,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.01% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 108,121 shares.

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Appoints Brad R. Dinsmore as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $4 Million Credit Facility to SynergEyes, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Orange County Register Names Pacific Mercantile Bank A Winner of the Orange County 2018 Top Workplaces Award – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $4.7 Million in Financing to Superior Pavement Markings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2018.

More notable recent ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Bristol-Myers (BMY) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritu Vig Appointed as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at SP Plus Corporation – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SP Plus Corporation Promotes Kristopher Roy to Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Play This Dip for 7.7% Dividends, 200% Payout Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.