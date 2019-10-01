Endeavour Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) as Stock Value Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Valuation Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Increased by $4.98 Million Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 86,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The hedge fund held 344,225 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 430,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 19,921 shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 7.40M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 44,370 shares to 663,319 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 217,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

More notable recent Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Sale of Branson, MO Branch – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hawthorn Bancshares announces common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Directorate Appointment Nasdaq:HWBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen holds 0.04% or 79,184 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.23% stake. Fiera Cap Corp invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2,013 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 98,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Keating Inv Counselors Inc has 7,052 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 731,132 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 13.51 million are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc reported 3.81M shares stake. Global Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 1.70 million shares. Madison Hldgs Inc accumulated 290,900 shares.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.