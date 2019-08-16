Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding By $1.30 Million; Edgewood Management Has Lifted By $7.11 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 28,874 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 618,949 shares with $28.11 million value, up from 590,075 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 1.60 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 12,477 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 2.43 million shares with $1.38 billion value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $495.71. About 741,023 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. 2,200 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $1.09M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mai Cap has 404 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,520 shares. 1,684 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Qci Asset Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,275 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware has invested 0.65% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Calamos Lc reported 56,574 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duquesne Family Office Limited Company invested in 131,100 shares. Exane Derivatives has 164 shares. 21,905 are owned by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. 1,650 are owned by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co. 1,159 are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $605.83’s average target is 22.21% above currents $495.71 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, ISRG, CL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill stake by 55,190 shares to 1.28M valued at $30.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 31,306 shares and now owns 866,446 shares. Merchants Bancorp Ind was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.26% above currents $40.23 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating.