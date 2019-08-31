Endeavour Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC); Mackay Shields Has Cut Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $7.54 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 180,254 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 95,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 173,363 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, down from 268,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED DECISION ON NRA WAS A SHOW OF SUPPORT TO EMPLOYEES: CEO; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2Q Revenue Guidance

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $917.96M for 5.74 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,950 shares to 55,854 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 25,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability reported 239,284 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 325,079 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.08% stake. Stelliam Limited Partnership accumulated 0.95% or 57,500 shares. Par Capital Mgmt holds 15.62 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 38,905 shares stake. Us Bankshares De accumulated 11,582 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 400,195 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp reported 170,257 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 651 shares stake. Fiera Cap has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 99,153 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 300 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Ltd Llc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $125,350 activity.

