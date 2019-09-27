Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Its Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Holding; Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Sentiment Is 0.95

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 129,088 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 513,750 shares with $21.22M value, up from 384,662 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $2.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 88,432 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 38 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 18.34 million shares, down from 18.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 30 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 19,558 shares to 23,224 valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 67,439 shares and now owns 126,521 shares. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc was reduced too.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 550,086 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 398,931 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 537,886 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.82% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

