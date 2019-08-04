Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding in Wex (WEX) by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Its Kellogg (K) Stake by $2.61 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 916.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 45,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 50,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22M shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 3.97% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 30,713 shares. Sg Americas Limited reported 3,589 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 6,435 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,402 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 67,521 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 2,436 were accumulated by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Com. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 9,810 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,700 shares. 557 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Ny reported 0.27% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Blair William Il stated it has 0.45% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 88,660 are held by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. 240,167 were reported by Ameriprise. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 309,591 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

