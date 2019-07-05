Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Holding in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC); First Dallas Securities Stake in Encore Wire (WIRE) Trimmed by $715,122

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10,011 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 51,825 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IHS Markit Ltd. to Transfer Share Listing to New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Encore Wire (WIRE) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Itron to Host Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Company reported 73,651 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 94,614 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 30,947 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 12,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Research Inc has 38,020 shares. Renaissance Ltd has 0.01% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 21,265 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,186 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 247,967 shares.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $21.05 million for 14.08 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.25% EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K had bought 5,000 shares worth $125,350 on Wednesday, March 6.