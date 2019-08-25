Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased By $1.30 Million Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake; Perritt Capital Management Lowered Graham Com (GHM) Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 28,874 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 618,949 shares with $28.11M value, up from 590,075 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 3.09 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Graham Corp Com (GHM) stake by 32.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as Graham Corp Com (GHM)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 60,000 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 88,305 last quarter. Graham Corp Com now has $178.94M valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 17,176 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 27/05/2018 – EVOLVE EDUCATION NAMES ROSANNE GRAHAM CEO; 12/04/2018 – #Speakingindance: Empowerment, Martha Graham-Style; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Applauds Trump Administration For Expelling Russian Intelligence Officers; 23/04/2018 – Peloton Names Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Graham Introduce Bipartisan Election Interference Bill; 23/04/2018 – RAID Backed by lnverness Graham; 31/05/2018 – Graham Corp 4Q EPS 9c; 26/03/2018 – STELLAR CAPITAL APPOINTS SEAN GRAHAM AS PERMANENT CFO; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Putin’s Russia And Sanctions

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Down 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.31M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 92,471 shares. Legal General Group Public invested in 0.03% or 1.23M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 483,100 shares. 5,109 were reported by Horizon Ltd Liability. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 14,870 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Parametric Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.14 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 50,672 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,797 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 26,285 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52’s average target is 29.90% above currents $40.03 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 7.41 million shares or 0.82% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 38,656 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public owns 1,502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 21,840 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 456,459 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0% or 24,539 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,652 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 32,000 shares. Moreover, Thb Asset Mgmt has 2.04% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Renaissance Technologies Ltd owns 400,653 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 16,343 shares. Heritage Invsts Management owns 0.02% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 15,456 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc Ny has invested 0.34% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM).

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $988,078 for 45.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Graham Corporation’s (NYSE:GHM) 1.9% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Graham Corporation (GHM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.