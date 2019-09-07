Endeavour Capital Advisors Holding in Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Has Raised as Stock Declined; As Arqule (ARQL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51M, down from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.28M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 212.26% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,261 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc has 0.03% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 163,287 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 570,946 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.11% or 409,444 shares. Clover Prns LP owns 110,400 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 70,533 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested in 2,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 82,954 shares. Castine Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.7% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 469,824 are owned by Loomis Sayles Commerce Limited Partnership. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 3,925 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 144,200 shares.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shareholders Booked A 45% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Two River Bancorp – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $90.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 136,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.